Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah delighted with contract extension at Red Bull Salzburg

Young Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah expressed his delight after signing a contract extension with his club, Red Bull Salzburg.

The new deal was officially announced on October 16, following the talented youngster's impressive start to the current season.

He has scored two goals and provided two assists in nine appearances so far, earning him an extension that will keep him at the club until at least 2027.

In his post-contract signing statement, Forson Amankwah conveyed his excitement and gratitude. He emphasized his commitment to making the most of the opportunities at the club to further develop his game.

Amankwah stated, "I'm pleased about the club's trust and the early contract extension because I feel very comfortable here. The opportunities for further development here are great, and I would like to take advantage of them in the future and be successful with the team."

The 20-year-old joined the club in the 2021 winter transfer period and initially played for the U18 of the Red Bull Academy (5 games, 3 goals) and at the cooperation club FC Liefering (29 matches, 6 goals, 8 assists).

He then went on loan to SCR Altach at the start of the 2021/22 season (18 games, 2 goals, 5 assists) before returning to Red Bull Salzburg six months later. In total, the offensive player has made 25 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists for the reigning champions.