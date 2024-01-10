Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah reveals admiration for Bernardo Silva

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Forson Amankwah has expressed his admiration for Manchester City and Portugal star midfielder Bernardo Silva.

According to the West African Football Academy (WAFA) product, he models his game around the midfielder, citing their shared diminutive stature.

"The player I watch the most is Bernardo Silva because I like him so much. Anytime I watch him play, it looks like they’re going to take the ball away from him because he’s small but they never get the ball. He never loses the ball, so it makes him special. My target is to reach his level," he told Flashscore Ghana

Amankwah humorously acknowledges that he might be a few inches taller than Bernardo Silva but admits that he is still learning his craft.

The Ghanaian player's career has progressed rapidly, with more game time for Salzburg this season than the entirety of the last season.

At the midway point of the season, Amankwah has started 65% of the league games, played 57% of available minutes, and contributed to 12% of Salzburg’s goals. Additionally, he made his Champions League debut this season.

The 20-year-old was included in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations but was left out of the final list heading to Ivory Coast for the tournament.