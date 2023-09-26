GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah scores brace for Red Bull Salzburg in Austrian Cup

Published on: 26 September 2023
Forson Amankwah

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah made a significant impact for Red Bull Salzburg in their Austrian OFB Cup match on Tuesday.

The youngster climbed off the bench to score for Salzburg who claimed a convincing win against Austria Salzburg at the Untersberg-Arena.

At the time of his introduction, Red Bull Salzburg were leading 1-0. Amankwah made an immediate impact, scoring two goals in the 63rd and 74th minutes.

His contributions, along with goals from Amar Dedic and Strahinja Pavlovic, helped Red Bull Salzburg secure a convincing 4-0 victory over Austria Salzburg.

Amankwah's impressive performance off the bench demonstrated his value to the team, and his goals played a crucial role in their progression to the next round of the competition.

The 20-year-old has 3 goals this season.

