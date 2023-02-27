Ghanaian midfielder Francis Abu reflects on maiden goal for Cercle Brugge in draw against KAS Eupen

Ghanaian midfielder Francis Abu has shared his excitement after finally getting his first goal for Cercle Brugge after several attempts.

Abu, who is currently on loan from FC Nordsjaelland, scored a belter as Cercle Brugge travelled to Eupen to share the spoils.

KAS Eupen were reduced to ten men early in the game after Brando Baiye was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Brugge's goalkeeper.

“I think it was definitely a justified red card. I think the foul on Majecki could also have been red,” said the Ghanaian to the club's website.

The host took an early lead through Steven Peeters after ten minutes before Abu fired from long range to level three minutes later.

I've been trying to shoot like this for several weeks, but most of the time I'm under pressure. Now I had the space and I could finally do it,” he added.

The home side restored their advantage moments later with a goal from Ivorian midfielder Konan Ndri before Japan forward Ayase Ueda levelled matters again six minutes to the interval.

Abu has since played 19 matches, scored a goal and has two assists to his credit. He has played every match since the beginning of the year 2023.