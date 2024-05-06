Ghanaian midfielder Geoffrey Acheampong secures spot in Maltese Premier League's Best XI

Ghanaian midfielder Geoffrey Acheampong has been included in Best XI of the 2023/2024 Maltese Premier League season.

The talented player, who plies his trade for Sliema Wanderers, showcased remarkable performances throughout the campaign, featuring in 26 matches and finding the back of the net on six occasions.

Acheampong's contributions were instrumental in guiding his team to a commendable third-place finish in the league standings.

A product of the renowned Right to Dream Academy, Acheampong's journey to success highlights the impact of quality youth development programs.

His exceptional skills and dedication on the field have earned him recognition among the top performers in the Maltese Premier League, further solidifying his reputation as a standout player in the footballing world.

The 27-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from fellow Maltese club Mosta FC in January 2023, with his contract due to expire in June this year.

However, he could be handed a new deal due to his importance to the club.