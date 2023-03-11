Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung sees red as Greuther Furth suffer defeat at St Pauli

German-born Ghanaian midfielder, Gedeon Jung had a mixed game in the Bundesliga 2 as Greuther Furth suffered defeat against St Pauli.

The former Hamburger star provided an assist before he was later sent of in the first half as the visitors threw away their lead to lose 2-1.

Jung was having a good game before his sending off, having been Greuther Furth's best player in the first 45 minutes.

However, his position after his late tackle in the first half meant he had to be sent off.

He provided the assist for Ragnar Ache's opener after six minute but the Boys in Brown levelled seven minutes later through Manolis Saliakas.

St Pauli took advantage of Jung's red card to steal the winner in the second half after Oladapo Joshua Afolayan fired home in the 55th minute.

Jung has made 10 appearances in the Bundersliga II this season, proving one assist.