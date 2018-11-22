Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung starts training after lengthy injury layoff

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung has started training after a long break due to a knee injury.

Jung suffered a cartilage damage in his knee in July and was ruled out of action for six months.

However, the 24-year-old European U21 champion with Germany completed parts of the team training for the first time this week.

But Ghanasoccernet.com understands, he will be fully fit to return to action next year.

Jung was born in the German city of Dusseldorf to Ghanaian parents and he insists he has an affinity to the country of his parents.

He can still switch nationality to play for Ghana as he has not played for the senior side of Germany.

According to FIFA laws on player eligibility, only a competitive game at senior level can prevent a player from switching international allegiance.

This means even if Jung plays for the Germany U21 side in their matches he can still switch allegiances to play for Ghana so long as he has not played for the senior national team of Germany.