Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson provides assist for SK Brann in defeat against Tromso IL

Gilbert Koomson registered an assist for SK Brann in their 2-1 defeat against Tromso IL in the Norwegian at the Alfheim Stadion top-flight league on Monday.

Kent-Are Antonsen put Tromso IL into the lead with just two minutes on the clock but the visitors pulled parity a minute later after Fredrik Haugen connected superbly to Gilbert Koomson's pass.

The hosts picked the three points after Markus Patterson failed to deal with Mikael Ingebrigtsen's carpet shot in the 73rd minute.

Despite the loss, Brann sit second on the log with 48 points after 24 games, four points adrift of leaders Rosenborg.