Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah pens new deal with Bologna

Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah has penned a contract extension with Italian Serie A side Bologna ahead of the upcmonig campaign.

The former Ghana youth international renewed his contract which will keep him at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara outfit until summer 2022.

The club official statement reads "We can announce that a contract extension has been agreed with Godfred Donsah with him signing until 30 June 2022."

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to several clubs including Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Everton and AC Milan, but has opted to extend his stay with the Rossoblu.

Donsah was handed a debut invitation to the Black Stars of Ghana in November 2017.