Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh inspires Caen win with a goal and assist

Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh played a pivotal role in inspiring SM Caen to their away victory in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday evening.

Kyeremeh provided an assist and also scored to help Caen claim a 3-2 win over Pau FC at the Nouste Camp in match day 27 of the season.

The French-born Ghanaian set up Guinea Bissau international forward Alexandre Mendy to open the scoring of the match in the 31st minute.

Kyeremeh increased the advantage for the visitors after 69 minutes when he connected a pass from midfielder Quentin Daubin.

French Amine Salama sealed the victory for Caen five minutes from full-time.

Pau got their consolation goals from Charles Boli in the 76th minute and Mauritanian teenager Oumar Ngom in the stoppage-time.

Caen are sitting in the 5th position on the league standings after Saturday's important victory as they continue to chase a playoff place for promotion at the end of the season.

Kyeremeh has now scored twice and provided six assists after 27 appearances in the French second-tier this campaign.