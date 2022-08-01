Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh nets last-gasp winner for Caen in Ligue II opener

Published on: 01 August 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh nets last-gasp winner for Caen in Ligue II opener

French-born Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh climbed off the bench to score the winner as Caen got off to a winning start in the Ligue.

The 22-year-old scored in injury time as Caen beat Nimes on the road to begin the season on a good note.

The youngster replaced Samuel Essende in the 78th minute before going on to snatch the winner after meeting a low cross from Zady Sery.

The Ghanaian midfielder is hoping to help Caen gain promotion to Ligue 1 next season.

Godson Kyeremeh was born to Ghanaian parents in France and remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Watch highlight of the goal below:

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more