In Saturday's match between SM Caen and AJ Auxerre in the French Ligue 2, Godson Kyeremeh, the French-born Ghanaian midfielder, showcased his prowess by scoring for the visitors.

Despite his early goal putting his team ahead 1-0 with just 10 minutes into the game, Caen couldn't secure a victory at the Stade de l'AbbÃ© Deschamps.

Madagascar international Rayan Raveloson levelled the score 14 minutes for Auxerre before the final whistle, and Brazilian attacker Jubal sealed the win for the home team eight minutes later.

Kyeremeh's goal, marked by an impressive buildup and intelligent finish, wasn't enough to salvage the match for his team.

Kyeremeh, at 23 years old, has proven to be a valuable asset for his team throughout the season, contributing six assists and three goals in 29 appearances.

Despite his individual success, the outcome of the match against Auxerre underscores the challenges faced by Stade Malherbe Caen.

Despite their efforts and Kyeremeh's contributions, they fell short against a determined Auxerre side.