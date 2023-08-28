Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh shines in Caen's 3-0 victory

Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh played a pivotal role in Caen's impressive 3-0 triumph over AC Ajaccio on Saturday.

Kyeremeh came off the bench to provide two assists for Caen in their home win. He replaced the injured Yoann Court, and his presence ignited a significant shift in the game's momentum. The dynamic midfielder showcased his skill set by delivering two crucial assists that played a decisive role in securing Caen's commanding victory.

In the 36th minute, Caen made their mark on the scoreboard. A well-executed cross by Valentin Henry found Godson Kyeremeh, who then set up Alexandre Mendy in the box. Mendy's left-footed shot from the centre of the box found the bottom right corner, putting Caen in the lead.

Just before halftime, Alexandre Mendy struck again in the 45th minute. A right-footed shot from the centre of the box, assisted by Kyeremeh, found the bottom left corner, extending Caen's advantage.

Mendy's hat trick was completed in the 63rd minute, with Kyeremeh once again playing a pivotal role in setting up the goal. The Ghanaian midfielder's skilful pass paved the way for Mendy's successful finish.

With this resounding victory, Caen's focus now shifts to their upcoming league game against Laval.