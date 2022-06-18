Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei absent as FC Ingolstadt start pre-season

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei was not present when FC Ingolstadt began preseason training for the 2022-23 season.

Sarpei missed the first preseason practice on Thursday due to an injury.

The club anticipates that he will rejoin the group once he has fully recovered.

The 23-year-old, who is currently in Ghana, revealed that he considered changing his name because of Hans Adu Sarpei.

The Ingolstadt midfielder is related to the former Ghana international.

According to the defensive midfielder, there was one time his teacher doubted him when he mentioned his name as Hans Nunoo Sarpei.

Narrating the incident in an interview he said, “I had a problem bearing the name Hans Sarpei. It gave me a lot of problems and I even wanted to change my name which I even complained to my mother at a point".

"One time at school, my teacher thought I was joking when I mentioned my name. She claimed it was my nickname and insisted. I mentioned my real name until one of my teachers intervened that its true am Hans Nunoo Sarpei”.

“Even at Liberty Professionals, some of the coaches thought my uncle Hans Adu Sarpei paid money for me to join the team. I was not paid a salary at Liberty Professionals because they thought my uncle always gave me money".

Hans Nunoo Sarpei revealed that despite being named after his uncle he hasn't heard from him in years.

‘I don’t hear from my uncle but we don’t have any problem”.

Sarpei joined relegated Ingolstadt from Bundesliga side Gruether Furth in the winter transfer window.

He made eight appearances before injury set in to end his season.