Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei gets new chance at Stuttgart

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei has worked his way back into the VfB Stuttgart First Team.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute on Wednesday in the 2-0 defeat at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

According a report by kicker head coach Tayfun Korkut is convinced about his qualities and wants to give him opportunities.

Last season, the former Liberty Professionals player was on loan at Slovakian side FK Senica.

Before the start of the season, VfB Stuttgart had wanted to send him out on loan but no deal was reached.