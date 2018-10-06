Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei marks Bundesliga debut as Stuttgart lose to Hannover 96

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei made his first appearance in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart but suffered a 3-1 defeat to Hanover 96.

The 20 year old came off the bench in the 84th minute to replace captain Christian Getner when the team were 2-1 down.

However, his effort was not enough as Stuttgart slipped to bottom of the Bundesliga table.

American forward Bobby Wood scored twice in the first half with two brilliant headers to put the home side ahead. His first brace in the German topflight.

However in the second half, Stuttgart pulled one back through veteran German forward Mario Gomez.

It was backs to the wall for the hosts as Stuttgart built up a head of steam.

Hannover had chances on the break with Wood going agonisingly close to completing his hat-trick, but for a fine save from Ron-Robert Zieler, and they sealed victory at the death with Ihlas Bebou threading his shot through Zieler's legs to make it three.