Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei opens up after HJK Helsinki debut

Former Ghana youth international, Hans Nunoo Sarpei says his debut for Finish club HJK Helsinki was not easy after featuring on Gnistan's artificial pitch.

Sarpei is not used to playing on an artificial turf, having spent the last six years of his career playing in Germany.

The ex-Stuttgart star joined HJK Helsinki last week after ending his stay in Germany following the expiration of his contract with Ingolstadt.

Sarpei helped HJK to victory on his debut against Gnistan on Sunday, February 3, 2024.

"Of course, it's not the easiest platform to play on, but a professional has to adapt to different situations. The most important thing for me was to be sure in the games that I'm still fit to play. I have been a fighter since I was a child and I still am, says Sarpei," said Sarpei after the match.

The 25-year-old is expected to start in the friendly against Ilves on Saturday.