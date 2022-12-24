Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei opens up on FC Ingolstadt move

Former Ghana youth international, Hans Nunooo Sarpei believes taking a step down to join Bundesliga III side FC Ingolstadt in the summer transfer widow has been the best decision in his career.

Hans Sarpei joined the third-tier side from SpVgg Greuther Fürth, who were relegated from the Bundesliga last season.

The 24-year-old has become a key figure at Ingolstadt as they push for promotion to the Bundesliga II.

"It was one of the best decisions I've made in my career so far," he told kicker in an interview.

Ingolstadt lost some key players before the start of the season, but have managed to compete very well and currently sit fourth on the Bundesliga III table.

"But as a team we were able to compensate for his departure very quickly and well, because David Kopacz, for example, is also very, very strong in this position," Sarpei says

"Everyone who plays here is hungry to take the next step in their development," explains Sarpei.

Sarpei is hoping to lead Ingolstadt to Bundesliga II promotion at the end of the season.

"It doesn't matter what I want or not. For me, the team comes first." Sarpei continued. "We have picked up the scent because I've been through a lot of difficult situations."