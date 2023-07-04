Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei part ways with Ingolstadt

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei's contract with German club Ingolstadt has been terminated after failing to impress in the just-ended season.

Since joining VFB Stuttgart from Ghana's Liberty Professionals in 2016, the 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Germany.

Sarpei's limited playing time at Stuttgart led to a loan spell with FK Senica in Slovakia, followed by a term at Greuther Furth in Germany before joining Ingolstadt in 2022.

Sarpei was transferred to Ingolstadt after failing to meet expectations at Greuther Furth from 2019 to 2022.

According to reports, Ingolstadt was unsatisfied with Sarpei's performance, work rate, and overall output, which prompted the decision to terminate his contract.

He is expected to find a new club in the coming days as he aims for a relaunch of his career.

During his time at Ingolstadt, he played 39 times scoring one and providing an assist.

Nunoo Sarpei is the nephew of former Black Stars defender Hans Adu Sarpei.

A few weeks ago Nunoo Sarpei was spotted in Ghana donating stationary items to basic schools in Accra.