Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei satisfied with season's performance

Ghanaian defensive midfielder, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, has expressed his satisfaction with his overall performance during the 2022/23 season.

Sarpei shared his thoughts on his achievements while attending a brief ceremony where he presented books and desks to two primary schools in the Greater Accra Region.

The 24-year-old player, currently representing Ingolstadt, took the opportunity to give back to his community through his HN Sarpei Foundation.

The donations were made to Adedeinkpo 1 & 2 Primary School and Odartey Primary School, both located in the Ashiedu Keteku District. Sarpei's philanthropic gesture aimed to enhance the educational resources available to the students of these schools.

Throughout the season, Sarpei showcased his skills and made a significant impact on the pitch.

In 33 games across various competitions, he managed to score a goal and provide an assist, contributing to his team's success.

The defensive midfielder's consistent performances garnered positive attention and appreciation from both fans and football enthusiasts.

“I am satisfied with the season even though the second round didn’t go well because I was a bit sick for some months but apart from that," he told Citi FM.

"Before the season started I had it in my mind that as a number 6, registering a goal or two or three goals will do for me and at least some assists but I got a goal and an assist so I am satisfied with the season.”