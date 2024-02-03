Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei secures fresh start with Finnish giants HJK Helsinki

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei has embarked on a new chapter in his career, signing a three-year contract with Finnish record champions, HJK Helsinki.

The 24-year-old's move to HJK Helsinki follows the termination of his contract with German club Ingolstadt, where he struggled to make an impact during the previous season.

Sarpei's journey in Germany began in 2016 when he joined VFB Stuttgart from Ghana's Liberty Professionals. Despite the initial promise, limited playing time at Stuttgart led to loan spells at FK Senica in Slovakia and Greuther Furth in Germany. The midfielder's stint at Greuther Furth from 2019 to 2022 fell short of expectations, resulting in his transfer to Ingolstadt in 2022.

Unfortunately, Sarpei faced challenges at Ingolstadt, with reports citing dissatisfaction from the club due to his performance, work rate, and overall output. This led to the termination of his contract, prompting the search for a new opportunity.

HJK Helsinki has now provided Sarpei with a platform to revitalise his career. With 39 appearances, one goal, and an assist during his time at Ingolstadt, the midfielder is eager to make a positive impact in his new environment.

Notably, Hans Nunoo Sarpei is the nephew of former Black Stars defender Hans Adu Sarpei.

As Sarpei dons the jersey of HJK Helsinki, the Finnish football community anticipates witnessing the midfielder's contributions to the club's success and his personal resurgence on the football field.