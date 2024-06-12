Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei shines in HJK's 4-0 victory over IF Gnistan

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei played a pivotal role in HJK's commanding 4-0 victory over IF Gnistan in the Finnish Veikkausliiga on Wednesday afternoon.

Sarpei, who started and played the full 90 minutes at Mustapekka Areena, was instrumental in setting up HJK's second goal. His precise assist to Topi Keskinen in the 36th minute was a highlight of the match, showcasing his playmaking abilities.

Despite IF Gnistan enjoying more possession, HJK's clinical finishing made the difference. Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan opened the scoring early in the third minute. Sarpei's assist for Keskinen followed, doubling the lead in the 36th minute. HJK continued their dominance in the second half with goals from Santeri Hostikka and Stanislav Baranov, sealing a comprehensive win.

The match featured several substitutions from both teams as they tried to influence the game's outcome, but HJK's solid performance left no room for a comeback.

Sarpei has been a consistent presence for HJK this season, making ten appearances in the 2024 Veikkausliiga. The assist against IF Gnistan marked his first of the season, highlighting his growing influence on the team.

This performance indicates a positive turn for Sarpei, who had struggled for playing time with German side FC Ingolstadt before his contract expired last year. Now, he seems to be finding his feet and making significant contributions to HJK's campaign.

HJK's victory reinforces their position in the league, and with players like Sarpei stepping up, they look well-positioned for continued success in the Veikkausliiga season.