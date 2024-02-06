Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei wants to write his own story at HJK Helsinki

Hans Nunoo Sarpei has opened up on etching his name in the history books of Finish giants HJK Helsinki.

The 25-year-old ended his Bundesliga expedition after six years of playing in the top three divisions of German football. Sarpei signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year in the winter transfer window to join HJK.

Before moving to Finland, the former Ghana youth international had been inactive since his contract with Ingolstadt ended last summer.

Sarpei is looking at rewriting a new story after starting a new chapter in his career.

"It is understandable that people think that I have been on the sidelines for a long time. But it is often forgotten that quality is quality, and my skills have not disappeared anywhere. I have also trained my physical condition practically every day to be ready when the time comes," he told the club's official website.

"I wouldn't use that term myself," he stated when asked if he was 'restarting a career'.

"I would rather say that it's time to start writing a new chapter in my story together with HJK and its great supporters and get to share every moment together.

"I am grateful to HJK's club management, coaching and players that I have been given the opportunity to enjoy football again!"