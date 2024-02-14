Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng's hat-trick propels Mansfield to historic 9-2 victory

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Kojo Boateng was in a superlative form when Mansfield Town smashed Harrogate Town in the English Two League on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old bagged a hat-trick as he led Manfield's routing of Harrogate with a record-equalling 9-2 astonishing victory at the One Call Stadium.

English veteran forward Lucas Akins opened the scoring of the match when he converted a penalty to give Mansfield the lead after 13 minutes.

Boateng scored twice within 10 minutes to increase the advantage for the home side before Tom Nichols and Davis Keillor-Dunn sealed the half-time by adding their goals.

Boateng got his third goal of the match five minutes after the interval, increasing Manfield's lead to 6-0 after connecting a pass from Will Swan.

George Thomson and Abraham Odoh scored in the 54th and 55th minutes to reduce the deficit for Harrogate.

Akins scored again in the 61st minute before Swan found the back of the net twice in succession to round off the historic victory for Mansfield.

Mansfield closed in on top spot in League Two standings as they equalled the club's all-time record league win from 1932 by destroying in-form Harrogate.