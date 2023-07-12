Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana among earliest to report for Cagliari pre-season

Newly-signed Cagliari midfielder, Ibrahim Sulemana was present for the first day of pre-season on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder joined Cagliari from Hellas Verona in the summer transfer window and was no time in joining his new team for preparations ahead of the new season.

Sulemana was fellow new arrivals Jacopo Desogus , Adam Obert and Christos Kourfalidis in training with Gianluca Lapadula, the only absentee.

The Ghanaian youngster is expected to play a key role at Cagliari next season following their return to the Italian topflight.

“We have invested a portion of the proceeds from the start of the transfer market to insert Sulemana, a young prospect born in 2003 who has excellent potential but will clearly need work and patience. Our market started the day after Bari and will last until 1 September. If Oristanio arrives, he will do it on loan with the right to buy," said Cagliari Sporting Director Nereo Bonato.