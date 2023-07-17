Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana confident Cagliari manager Claudio Ranieri will help him grow

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana believes he is in the right hand in terms of the development of his career after joining Cagliari in the summer transfer window.

Sulemana will be coached by veteran manager Claudio Ranieri who is credited for the career of French midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The Ghanaian midfielder met his new manager this week after joining Cagliari from Hellas Verona.

“I'm happy to be here at Cagliari, the first week of training was excellent, my teammates and the staff were very welcoming, I like the facilities and the whole environment. I was already following Cagliari because two of my compatriots, Duncan and Asamoah, played here in Sardinia," said the defensive midfielder, as quoted by the club's website.

I already knew Luvumbo, we faced each other during the Primavera championship. I'm happy and here I feel like I'm at home. I like to learn and improve myself constantly.

“Being coached by one of the most experienced Italian managers in the world, who has managed top European clubs and also won a Premier League, I'm sure he will allow me to bring out the maximum of my potential. I'm giving everything, I hope to play well and when the time comes to be called into question."