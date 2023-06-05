Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana confident of survival after Hellas Verona slipped into relegation playoff

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana is hopeful of surviving Italian Serie A demotion with Hellas Verona despite slipping into the relegation playoff.

Sulemana started and lasted 84 minutes as Hellas Verona suffered defeat to AC Milan at the San Siro and drop into 18th place.

The loss to Milan means Verona will face Spezia in the survival playoff.

"Still hope to survive. #HVFC," wrote the Ghanaian midfielder on social media, expressing his confidence in the team.

Sulemana's substitution made a huge impact on the game as Verona conceded twice following his withdrawal.

AC Milan took the lead through Olivier Giroud at the stroke of half time. The Frenchman converted from the spot just before the referee's whistle went for the interval.

Verona levelled with 18 minutes remaining through Davide Faraoni but Portuguese ace Rafael Leao produced a moment of magic to give Milan the lead with five minute remaining.

He then sealed victory in injury time as the Rosonerris gave Zlatan Ibrahimovic a befitting send off.