Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana congratulated by Felix Afena-Gyan for relegation for Serie A survival

Published on: 12 June 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has received praise and congratulations from his compatriot Felix Afena-Gyan following Hellas Verona's successful bid to avoid relegation from the Italian Serie A.

Sulemana played a crucial role in his team's decisive victory over Spezia on Sunday, securing their place in the top-flight league for the upcoming season.

Sulemana was granted a starting spot throughout the game and shown his talent by playing the entire game. Hellas Verona triumphed with a thumping 3-1 win, sealing their place in Serie A for another season.

Despite encountering a few injuries during his debut season in Serie A, Ibrahim Sulemana has proven to be an invaluable asset for Hellas Verona.

The young midfielder has impressed with his performances and has established himself as a key figure within the team.

Felix Afena-Gyan, who unfortunately experienced relegation with Cremonese, finished 19th in the Italian Serie A season, took the opportunity to congratulate his compatriot on social media.

 

 

