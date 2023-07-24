Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana draws comparison to Michael Essien

Young Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has garnered high praise from Italian journalist and scout Marco Orrù, who likened him to Chelsea legend Michael Essien.

The 20-year-old caught attention with an impressive debut in Serie A, leading to his move from Hellas Verona to Cagliari, where he signed a four-year contract with an option for another year.

Sulemana showcased his potential during a pre-season friendly against Olbia, making his debut for Cagliari, and it is this display that has drawn comparisons to the iconic Michael Essien. Orrù praised Sulemana's playing style, stating, "A player who makes intensity, ball recovery, switching off the opponent's game as his main qualities. He is not the classic ball-stealing halfback, because he has technical cleanliness in handling the ball."

The comparison to Essien, a beloved figure in Chelsea's history, speaks volumes about Sulemana's potential and the qualities he possesses on the field. The young midfielder's ability to balance aggression and technical finesse has impressed Orrù, who sees him as a player who can flourish in a two-man midfield setup, complementing his teammate with his tenacity.

Orrù further highlighted the significance of finding the right match for Sulemana, drawing attention to a past example where another midfielder, Donsah, struggled to find the ideal partnership at Cagliari.

However, Orrù expressed confidence that Sulemana possesses all the credentials to succeed in the top league, indicating a bright future ahead for the talented Ghanaian.