Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana returns to action with Hellas Verona

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana was back in action after the World Cup break with Hellas Verona who drew 1-1 with Torino in Serie A

Sulemana made his sixth appearance and second start for the Yellow and Blues in the tense draw on Wednesday afternoon. He lasted 72 minutes and delivered a commendable performance.

SofaScore, a statistical website, gave the 19-year-old a rating of 6.5. He completed 67% of his passes and attempted three long balls and five duels.

Sulemana was replaced by Simone Verdi as Hellas Verona sought a winner after Torino equalised in the 64th minute.

The Techiman native is one of the few young talents in the Italian Serie A making a name for himself. He has already been linked with a transfer to Torino.