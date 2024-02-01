Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana ruled out for one week with ankle injury

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has been sidelined for one week due to an ankle injury sustained during Cagliari's 2-1 home loss to Torino in the Serie A.

The 20-year-old talent was forced to leave the field after just 11 minutes into the game last Friday.

As a result, Sulemana will miss Cagliari's upcoming match against AS Roma this weekend.

However, he is expected to be fit and available for the club's fixture against Lazio the following week.

Sulemana has been impressive for Cagliari since joining the club last summer, starting 11 of their 22 league games.

His absence will be a blow to the team's hopes of avoiding relegation, as they currently sit in 17th place in the Serie A table.

The young Ghanaian midfielder has been touted as one of the most promising talents in Italian football, known for his pace, skill, and vision on the pitch.

His injury setback is a disappointment for both Cagliari and Ghana fans, who were hoping to see him continue his growth and development in the top flight of Italian football.

Despite the setback, Sulemana remains focused on his recovery and is expected to return to action soon. His absence will provide an opportunity for other players to step up and fill the void left by his departure.