Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana stars as Cagliari secure Serie A survival with victory over Sassuolo

Ghanaian midfielder, Ibrahim Sulemana impressed as Cagliari secured Serie A survival after victory at the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo on Sunday.

Sulemana lasted the entire duration, controlling affairs in the heart of midfield as Claudio Ranieri's men defeated their hosts 2-0.

The victory keeps Cagliari three points of the relegation zone with a better head-to-head advantage over their rivals at the foot of the table.

The Ghanaian youngster faced a similar situation while on loan at Hellas Verona, scoring in the play-offs to help them survive last season.

The 20-year-old has made 20 league appearances, scoring two goals for the club in his first campaign with the Red and Blues.

Sulemana has three more years left on his current deal and looks set to play a major role in the future of the club.