Ghanaian midfielder Iddriss Razak Fuseini joins FK Radnicki in Serbia

Iddriss Razak Fuseini has signed a four-year deal with Serbian Superliga side FK Radnicki Nis.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder joins FK Radnicki Nis from Greater Accra Division 2 side Goldberg FC.

Fuseini's transfer was finalized last week following successful trials in Serbia. Before this move, he spent last year training with the youth sides of QPR and Southampton in England.

Fuseini, formerly of Goldberg FC, showcased his talent in the ArthurLegacy Sports invitational tournament in 2022, standing out as one of the top performers. He is highly regarded as a deep-lying playmaker, known for his adept ball control, field vision, and precise passing.

Despite his proficiency in ball distribution, Fuseini is also recognized for his defensive capabilities, covering extensive ground on the field. His height provides him with an advantage in aerial duels, bolstering his defensive prowess.

Notably, Fuseini will benefit from the guidance and support of Black Stars midfielder Edmund Addo, who joined FK Radnicki Nis on loan from Red Star Belgrade in January.