Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie gets on the scoresheet in Sivasspor home triumph in Turkish Superlig

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cowie registered his second goal of the season in the Turkish Superlig to help Sivasspor overcome MKE Ankaragucu on Sunday.

The 31-year-old scored the opening goal when Sivasspor prevailed in the match week 26 fixture with a 2-0 triumph at the Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium.

Cofie got his head onto a cross from Spanish midfielder Samu Saiz to give Sivasspor the advantage in the 23rd minute of the game.

The Spanish midfielder doubled the advantage to seal off the victory for the hosts after converting a penalty kick in the 77th minute.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder has scored twice after 10 appearances in the Turkish elite league this campaign.

The victory takes Sivasspor to the 12th position on the league table after moving up four places while Ankaragucu dropped to the 15th position with 25 points after 24 rounds.