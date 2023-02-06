Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie hails Sivasspor fans for amazing support in win over Besiktas

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie thanked Sivasspor fans for their amazing support during their 1-0 win over Besiktas on Saturday.

Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor as they recorded their second consecutive victory in a difficult home match.

After the game, the 31-year-old spoke with the Besiktas broadcasting network, saying "We are very happy. Everyone did their best as a team today. I believe we gave more than a hundred percent"

Sivasspor have not had the best of performances this season but Cofie is confident the club will finish in a respectable position.

"We have a long way to go. The league is not done yet. Our position is not a good place. Today's victory is a good one but we need to keep winning"

Cofie thanked the Sivasspor fans for their incredible support " Thank you to our supporters. They kept shooting at us during the match. We were able to hold on for the win because they kept pushing us. This is very important for us.

The win moves Sivasspor to the 12th position on the league table with 24 points. Three above the relegation zone.