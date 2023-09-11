Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie joins Turkish Club Umraniyespor

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie has completed a move to Turkish TFF First League side Ümraniyespor.

The club officially announced the signing on September 11 after Cofie successfully passed a mandatory medical examination.

In a statement, Ümraniyespor welcomed Isaac Cofie and expressed their wishes for his success.

The 31-year-old midfielder is excited about his new venture and aims to contribute to the club's objectives for the 2023/24 football season.

Cofie brings a wealth of experience from his previous stints with clubs in Europe, including Genoa, Sporting Gijon, and Sivasspor, among others. H

is expertise and skills will be instrumental as he takes on a key role for his new team in the ongoing football season.