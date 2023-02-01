GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie reaches 100 appearances for Sivasspor

Published on: 01 February 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie reaches 100 appearances for Sivasspor

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie made his 100th appearance for Sivasspor in a 3-0 win over Alanyaspor in the Turkey Superlig on Tuesday.

The midfielder, who scored his first goal of the season last weekend, was instrumental in Sivasspor's impressive victory as they returned to winning ways.

After joining the Turkish club in 2019, Isaac Cofie is now in his fourth season. His current contract will be up at the end of the season.

Sivasspor marked his achievement with a post on their social media accounts, noting the number of appearances he has made in each session.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more