Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie scores first goal of the season

Isaac Cofie scored his first goal of the season, but it was not enough as Sivasspor were defeated 2-1 by Adana Demirspor on Saturday.

Cofie was Sivasspor's best player in a difficult match that saw the visitors take a two-goal lead before the Ghanaian midfielder's goal set up a thrilling finish.

The 31-year-old had two shots on goal, 53 passes with a 93% completion rate, six duels, four clearances, three tackles, and two interceptions.

According to Sofascore, he had the highest rating of 8.3 of any player on the field, a testament to his brilliant performance at Yeni Malatyspor stadium.

Cofie has only made seven appearances for Sivasspor this season, but his impact has been significant.