Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie scores for Sivasspor in pre-season friendly

Sivasspor on Monday beat Neftci Baku in a pre-season friendly with a goal from Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie.

Cofie scored in the 18th minute for Sivasspor, who won 1-0 as part of their preparations for the upcoming season.

It is Sivasspor's second pre-season victory, which has boosted the team's confidence.

This 2022/23 campaign will be crucial for Cofie who has a year left on his contract with the Turkish club after extending his stay last summer.

He will hope to be a regular in coach Riza Calimbay's starting lineup and have more impactful games in order to make a case for a possible return to the Black Stars in a World Cup year.

Last season, Cofie appeared in 37 games for Sivasspor in all competitions. He started 20 of the 28 league games, made five appearances to help Sivasspor win their first Turkish Cup, and appeared in four Europa Conference League qualifying games.

The 30-year-old has been at Sivasspor since 2019.