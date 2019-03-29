Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie suspended for Sporting de Gijón match against Malaga tonight

Sporting de Gijón midfielder Isaac Cofie is suspended for the match against Malaga in the Spanish Segunda Division tonight.

The Ghanaian has picked up an accumulated five yellow cards, which effectively rules him out of the clash away from home.

Cofie has become a keg cog of the Sporting de Gijón side since he joined.

The African is one of the engines of the team, settling as key player, backed by his defensive work and midfield battles.

Coach José Alberto will be forced to tinker with his squad due to the unavailability of the Ghanaian midfielder.

He could replace the Ghanaian with Cris Salvador, Andre Sousa and Hernan Santana for the crunch tie at the La Rosaleda Stadium.