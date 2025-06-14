GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Nortey joins Israeli lower-tier outfit Al Wahda Kafr Qasim

Published on: 14 June 2025
Israeli lower-tier outfit Al Wahda Kafr Qasim have successfully secured the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Nortey in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old joins the second-tier outfit from rivals Maccabi Jaffa after a short spell at the club. With his wealth of experience, the midfielder is expected to play a huge role for Al Wahda in the upcoming campaign.

He joined Maccabi Jaffa in the January transfer window, making only ten appearances for the club.

Despite his modest performance, the midfielder has secured a move to the Israeli lower-tier outfit heading into the new campaign.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Nortey (25 years old), with an aim to strengthen the team’s strength in midfield in preparation for the season ahead”

“Nortey has local league experience, having previously played in the ranks of Mccabi Sons of Reina and contributed to the team's promotion to the top league” a statement from the club reads.

Nortey is no stranger to the Israeli football following spells with Hapoel Umm al-Fahm and Maccabi Jaffa. This mean adaptation will not be an issue for the experienced Ghanaian midfielder.

