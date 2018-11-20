Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Shaze joins Finnish side Kokkolan Pallo-Veikot

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Telly Shaze has joined Finnish second-tier side Kokkolan Pallo-Veikot on a one-year deal, the club has announced.

The 29-year-old joins Henri Myntti's side as a free agent after leaving Swedish Superettan side Gefle IF.

The diminutive enforcer is expected to the join his new team-mates for pre-season next month.

The former Right to Dream Academy attacking midfielder spent a season with Gefle IF where he started 12 league games.

He spent eight seasons in Sweden, playing for 5 clubs in the various lower-tier leagues.