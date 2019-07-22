GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Twum cameos as IK Start thrash Hamkam in Norway

Published on: 22 July 2019

Former Black Stars B captain Isaac Twum climbed off the bench to help Norwegian Division 1 side IK Start to victory on Sunday. 

Twum came on in the 64th minute to replace Erlend Segberg as they thrashed Tamkam 4-1 to start the second round on a bright note.

Isaac Twum helped the home side to record their 8th win of the campaign after 13 matches played.‬

‪It’s a good start for IK Start to begin the second round on a good note and would only hope to move steadily on this success rope.‬

‪They’re 4th on the log with a game in hand and 10 points from being on top of the table.‬

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments