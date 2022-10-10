Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Twum scores for Sogndal Fotball in Norway

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Twum scored a good goal for Sogndal Fotball, who won easily in Norway on Sunday.

Sogndal beat Stjordals-Blink 6-1 in the Norwegian First Division with Twum scoring the fourth goal for the home side.

Twum has two goals in nine appearances this season for Sogndal who are seeking promotion to the top flight.

The former Inter Allies player joined Sogndal on a three-year deal from fellow Norwegian side Mjndalen IF in August this year.

He previously played for IK Start, also in Norway.

Twum captained Ghana's U-23 team for a year. He was impressive, which paved the way for him to move abroad.