Ghanaian midfielder Jacqueline Owusu joins Real Sociedad Femenino

Ghanaian midfielder Jacqueline Owusu has made a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad Femenino for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The talented midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the Spanish club, which will run until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Owusu, who previously played for Israeli side Maccabi Emek Hefer, has been an influential player for her former team during her two-year stint.

Her impressive performances caught the attention of Real Sociedad, leading to her transfer to the Spanish outfit.

The 21-year-old successfully completed her medical tests over the weekend, solidifying her move to Real Sociedad. Owusu's signing marks another significant step in her promising career.

Owusu represented Ghana as part of the Black Princesses squad at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup held in Costa Rica. Her participation in the prestigious tournament further highlighted her potential and talent.

Joining Real Sociedad Femenino presents an exciting opportunity for Owusu to continue her development and make her mark in the competitive Spanish league. The midfielder will be eager to contribute to the success of her new team in the upcoming season.