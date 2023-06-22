Ghanaian midfielder James Akaminko extends stay at Azam FC in Tanzania

Ghanaian midfielder James Akaminko has decided to prolong his stay in Tanzania, where he currently plays for Azam FC.

The talented player has inked a contract extension, committing to the Tanzanian giants for the foreseeable future. In an official statement released by Azam FC, it was announced that Akaminko has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2026.

The club's statement read, "Midfielder James Akaminko has agreed to a fresh two-year contract, ensuring his continued presence in our team. He will remain an integral part of Azam FC until the year 2026."

This news comes as a delight to the club and their supporters, as they can count on Akaminko's skills and contributions for the years to come.

The 27-year-old midfielder had previously enjoyed an impressive stint in the Ghana Premier League, showcasing his abilities while playing for various local clubs, including Tema Youth, Medeama SC, Ashanti Gold, and Great Olympics.

Akaminko's success on the domestic front eventually paved the way for a move abroad, where he now finds himself excelling in Tanzania.