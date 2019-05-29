Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei delighted to win back to back Tanzania PL with Simba FC

Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei has expressed delight in winning the Tanzania Premier League title for the second year running.

The midfielder has been ever-present in the Simba team that successfully defended the title they won in 2017, and featured on Tuesday night in the goalless draw Mbitwa Sugar.

Despite two games left to end the season, the Msimbazi based club have a four point lead over Young Africcans who have played a game more.

"Champions is our new name! Say HELLO to the new champs in town. Thank you fans for your support and everyone who made this incredible journey possible," he posted on Twitter.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder was also a key member of the Tanzania outfit as they reached the quarter finals of the CAF Champions League.

He joined the club from Omani side Al Orubah.

Simba FC will again represent Tanzania in next season's CAF Champions League.