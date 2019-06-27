GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei starts training with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs

Published on: 27 June 2019

New signing James Kotei has started training with South African powerhouse Kaizer Chiefs.

Kotei has joined the Amakhosi  on a three-year deal from Tanzanian side Simba FC.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian star has began training with the side as he aims to fight for a place in the team.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder  will compete for a place with the likes of Williard Katsande and George Maluleka.

Kotei is a holding midfielder who hardly loses the ball and can deliver defence-splitting passes and momentum-breaking challenges in midfield

He has joined his new teammates at the club’s training base in the south of Johannesburg as Chiefs reported back for pre-season medical checkups and light training on Wednesday.

Kotei comes highly recommended, having helped Simba reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League last season.

He was also the player of the year, although he has yet to earn an international cap with Ghana.

