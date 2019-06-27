Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei starts training with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs

New signing James Kotei has started training with South African powerhouse Kaizer Chiefs.

Kotei has joined the Amakhosi on a three-year deal from Tanzanian side Simba FC.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian star has began training with the side as he aims to fight for a place in the team.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder will compete for a place with the likes of Williard Katsande and George Maluleka.

Kotei is a holding midfielder who hardly loses the ball and can deliver defence-splitting passes and momentum-breaking challenges in midfield

He has joined his new teammates at the club’s training base in the south of Johannesburg as Chiefs reported back for pre-season medical checkups and light training on Wednesday.

Kotei comes highly recommended, having helped Simba reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League last season.

He was also the player of the year, although he has yet to earn an international cap with Ghana.