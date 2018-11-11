GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 11 November 2018
Ghanaian midfielder Joachim Adukor nets debut goal for FK Sarajevo in draw with Zrijnski Mostar
Joachim Adukor

Ghanaian midfielder Joachim Adukor netted his first goal of the campaign as FK Sarajevo draw 2-2 with Zrijnski Mostar in top of the table clash in the Bosnia-Herzegovinia top-flight.

The 25 year-old scored on the 71st minute to give Sarajevo a 2-1 lead after coming back from a goal down.

Nemanja Bilbija's strike ten minutes from full-time prevented Sarajevo all three points on Saturday at the Stadion pod Bijelim Brijegom.

Sarajevo remain top of the league standings after 17 rounds with five points gap ahead of Zrijnski.

