Ghanaian midfielder John Yeboah nets a brace to power Slask Wroclaw to victory

Germany-born Ghanaian midfielder John Yeboah continues to shine in the Polish Ekstraklasa after bagging a brace to propel Slask Wroclaw big win over Miedź Legnica on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder found the back of the net in each half as Slask recorded a 4-2 triumph at the Tarczynski Arena to move out of the danger zone.

Czech midfielder Petr Schwarz opened the scoring of the match in the 38th minute to give the home side the advantage.

Yeboah doubled the advantage two minutes later with a brilliant effort after receiving a pass from Spanish forward Nahuel Leiva.

The visitors pulled one back seven minutes after the halftime break through defender Andrzej Niewulis.

Leiva restored Slask's two-goal advantage moments later before Yeboah sealed the victory with another goal in the 74th minute after being assisted by Erik Exposito.

Spanish forward Koldo Obieta reduced the deficit for Legnica with a goal on the stroke of the full-time whistle.

Slask are just a point above the relegation zone with one more match left for the season to come to a close.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian has now scored 10 goals and provided one assist in 31 appearances.